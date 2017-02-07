Glasgow station renamed in honour of Still Game

A railway station in Glasgow has been given a hilarious makeover - inspired by the fictional setting of Scots comedy classic Still Game.

The Exhibition Centre station has been renamed Craiglang, and billboards with references to the sitcom have popped up as well.

Craiglang is the home of pensioners Jack Jarvis, portrayed by Ford Kiernan and Victor McDaid, played by Greg Hemphill in the classic Glasgow comedy.

The Exhibition Centre train station in Glasgow is only a short walk from the SSE Hydro where the live show is being performed.

When getting off at that stop, people will step into the world of Jack and Victor as two massive “Welcome to Craiglang” signs greet passengers.

The station has undergone a heavy rebrand with even the advertising posters switched to pay tribute to the show.

A fake poster for Fusilier that features in Still Game.

One poster is an ad for Henderson’s Bakery, the in-show parody of Gregg’s, while another reminds beer fans that ‘it’s never too early for a Fusilier.’

But despite the fictional beer ad, a special notice, written in Glaswegian slang, warned people to not get too carried away with the alcohol ahead of the show.

It said: “Aff tae Craiglang fur Still Game Live2 at the Hydro the day?

“Don’t git legless at The Clansman, you’ll need tae watch yer footin’ later and buy yer tickets before ye git on the train.”

Welcome to Craiglang signs greet passengers.

A fan visiting the city to see the show said: “I think it’s a brilliant touch. It gets you even more excited to see the show when you see that.”

The live show has eight more nights (from Wednesday) to run at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena.