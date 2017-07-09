Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival success to add £10m to local economy

Scotland’s newest music festival, TRNSMT, has been hailed a success and is expected to have added at least £10 million to the local economy.

Festival-goers shelter from the rain on the third day of TRNSMT music. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

More than 100,000 revellers were anticipated to have attended the event between Friday and Sunday, exceeding organisers’ expectations.

Now those behind the festival have confirmed plans to bring it back next year after hailing the inaugural year a success.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said: “This has been a hugely successful debut year for TRNSMT and I’d like to thank everyone for welcoming the festival into their hearts with such enthusiasm.

“The energy has been incredible and we’ve enjoyed some stunning performances against the beautiful Glasgow skyline.

“Big thanks must also go to all of our multi-agency partners and Glasgow City Council for all of their support in making this a quality new event for music fans.

“As TRNSMT becomes a firm favourite in the festival calendar, people will look back on this first year with the knowledge that they supported it and helped it grow right from the beginning.

“I think it’s been in excess of £10 million economic impact for the city, based on previous studies that we’ve done.”

The sold-out Saturday saw 50,000 people attend the event, while 35,000 hit Glasgow Green on Friday.

Sunday’s weather was in complete contrast to Saturday’s, which saw shades and sunblock a must for many festival-goers.

Glasgow’s more stereotypical conditions returned for the final day, with rain forcing many to opt for waterproofs.

There have been 68 people going to the onsite hospital tent for minor complaints including strains and sprains, weather-related issues and pre-existing medical conditions.

Alan McWiliams, manager of Ambulance Scotland, added: “Given the wetter weather today, we’d encourage people to dress accordingly - wear your wellies, your waterproofs and your warm clothing.”