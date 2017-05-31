Glasgow’s ‘Squinty Bridge’ in tribute to Manchester victims

One of the Clyde’s most recognisable landmarks has paid tribute to the victims of last week’s Manchester Arena bombing.

The names of the 22 people who died in the terrorist attack were displayed on Glasgow’s ‘Squinty Bridge’ along with signs reading ‘with Manchester’ and ‘respect life’.

A tribute to Scottish victim Eilidh MacLeod on the Squinty Bridge. Picture: SWNS

Made of plastic lettering, the tribute appeared on the Clyde Arc bridge on Tuesday evening.

It is not known who created the display.

The tribute has been widely praised by Glaswegians on social media.

• READ MORE: Stars flock to join Ariana Grande at Manchester benefit concert

Some of the names of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena on the Clyde Arc. Picture: SWNS

A vigil was held in Glasgow’s George Square last Tuesday which was addressed by Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

She said: “We didn’t let it divide us, we supported each other, we stood in solidarity and we will do so again with each other here in Glasgow and people across the UK.”

“This (attack) is very close to home in a city that we have a great deal in common with.

“It’s a devastating attack of terror and all we can do is send out love, our sympathy and our condolences and say that we stand in solidarity.”

Among the 22 victims was Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from Barra.

She had been attending the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena with friend Laura MacIntyre, who remains seriously injured in hospital.