Glasgow publisher Freight Books under control of liquidator

Independent Scottish publisher Freight Books, which lists Irvine Welsh among its authors, is under the control of a provisional liquidator as it looks to be saved.

The Glasgow-based company has faced months of uncertainty following the resignation of co-founder Adrian Searle who quit around six months ago.

Freight is now controlled by Ian Wright of WRI Associates, having been appointed Provisional Liquidator of Freight Design (Scotland) Limited on 20 October following a court order.

Although not formally in liquidation all six employees’ contract have been terminated according to a statement reported by The Herald, with authors concerned about rights and royalties.

Fright Brooks was founded in 2011, ten years after the formation of Freight Design, winning Scottish publisher of the year in 2015. However, in recent months issues have arisen, including being taken to court by printing company Bell and Bain over unpaid work and Mr Searle leaving for “irreconcilable differences over strategic direction”.

There was an appeal for an investor or buyer of the book division in June.

