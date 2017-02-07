Glasgow primary school ban parents from speaking to teachers

Parents have been banned from talking to teachers when picking up their kids from a Glasgow school after staff received torrents of abuse.

The barrage of insults has caused staff at the small primary school “significant distress” in recent weeks.

The head teacher of a Sandwood Primary, Glasgow, took the unprecedented step due to a number of incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards her employees.

Parents whose children attend the school were shocked to receive letters from the school’s management last week detailing the extent of the problem.

And they have been warned they could be banned from the school grounds if they cause further trouble.

The letter says there has been a “rising number of incidents where family members have behaved inappropriately towards members of staff, shouting, using offensive language and causing significant stress to staff.”

Parents were told the decision was made “with regret” by the school’s head teacher.

She said: “We recognise many parents welcome a catch up on occasion at the end of the day.

“However I am not prepared for staff to face this... and for my pupils to witness this behaviour.”

She also cites problems with parents “insisting on interrupting” staff.

One parent said: “This is absolutely outrageous that the school has been forced to do this because of some parents’ attitudes.

“No teachers should be abused like that at work, and there is a serious problem if the head teacher has had to do this.

“I don’t want my child witnessing [this] when they are meant to be at school learning how to behave.

“The fact its adults doing this is worse - they should be ashamed of themselves. At the same time it’s not fair I’m being penalised for a handful of ignorant parents.”

Another concerned parent whose son attends the school, said: “I’ve seen parents being aggressive with teachers and it’s not on. The school has done what they needed to do.”

Susan Quinn, Glasgow local association secretary at the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said: “Generally teachers will work as hard as they can to promote good relationships with parents and carers.

“It would be an unusual situation that that becomes broken down.

“Clearly everything has to be done to ensure teacher and pupil safety is the highest consideration.”

A spokeswoman from Glasgow City Council said: “The school is introducing a new system to make it easier for parents and carers to contact the school about matters relating to their child’s education.

“In addition, as the school roll has increased significantly over the last couple of years, the headteacher has devised a playground layout for parents and carers to collect their children at home time.

“Inappropriate behaviour towards staff is unacceptable.”