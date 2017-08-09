Glasgow nurse shortlisted for prestigious national prize

A GLASGOW nurse who cares for children with digestive disorders has been shortlisted for prestigious national award.

Lisa Gervais, who works at the Royal Hospital for Children as an IBD research nurse specialist, has been shortlisted in the Nursing Times awards, under the Nurse of the Year category.

Lisa, who lives in Anniesland, is the only Scotland-based nurse to be shortlisted in the awards, which will be announced at a glittering event in London in November.

Lisa said: “I was shocked but delighted to be nominated by my manager and the lead clinician Professor Richard Russell. I had to read and re-read the email when it came through. I am really grateful and delighted that colleagues took the time to nominate me.”

Lisa will now attend a selection interview panel in London next month, ahead of the November ceremony.

“I really feel honoured to be recognised in this way for a job I love. The great thing about it is that I get to combine clinical work, with exciting research work. It really is the best of both worlds,” added Lisa.

Lisa was nominated by her manager Vikki Garrick and the lead clinician Professor Richard Russell.

Vikki said: “Lisa has only been with us for two years and is the first person in our team to ‘morph’ the two roles of research and patient care. Her research targets have gone through the roof – up by 300% - as she has such a great rapport with her patients.

“Lisa has excellent interpersonal skills which help de-mystify the research process and reduce patient and parent anxiety. Her additional knowledge and expertise in IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) as a chronic disease also helps in recruiting the most appropriate patients into our trials.

“She has transformed the role of the clinical IBD nurse by integrating research into clinical practice, increasing the number of patients taking part in clinical research studies and promoting innovation in clinical practice driven by research findings. Lisa is driven, knowledgeable and above all, patient centred and we feel, very worthy of this award and we wish her well.”