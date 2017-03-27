Glasgow medical students to re-sit exam amid cheating fears

Final year medical students at one of Britain’s oldest universities have been told to resit an exam after bosses uncovered evidence of “collusion” among a small number of learners.

Around 270 undergraduate students at the University of Glasgow’s medical school were given the news on Monday morning.

The university said the clinical examination they sat earlier this year had been declared “void” after it emerged a handful of students had shared information about the test using social media.

The students responsible are now facing a disciplinary and fitness to practise process.

The fresh exam has been timetabled for early May.