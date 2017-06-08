Glasgow Ladies Lunch raises £21k for Spina Bifida charity

TV interior designer John Amabile and Britain’s Got Talent’s Edward Reid got the party started for 340 women who celebrated Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland’s 11th annual Ladies Lunch.

The afternoon of fun, games and competitions is named as the ‘Who Give an F* Lunch’, created in honour of SBH Scotland’s Honorary Patron Gordon Ramsay, renowned for his swearing, but here the F stands for Fundraising.

This year’s event raised more than £21,000 for the charity which supports individuals and families with spina bifida or hydrocephalus through its specialist services across the country.

The event, held at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel was a traditional ladies’ lunch combining live entertainment, games and surprises.

Singing troop Rock Choir opened the day while SBH Scotland ambassador and celebrity interior designer John Amabile hosted the festivities.

Singer Edward Reid, who shot to fame singing nursery rhymes on Britain’s Got Talent, rounded off the entertainment line-up to get the ladies on the dance floor.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “We are always overwhelmed by the response of our ladies who attend our annual lunch. They are so generous with how much they raise and continually make the event a time to celebrate.

“As a charity that relies solely on donations, events like these are vital to enabling us to keep offering our services to those families that need our support. We’re incredibly grateful to all of our generous sponsors and everyone who attended and donated to the Lunch.”

SBH Scotland offers a lifetime commitment of support and information to all those in Scotland affected by the life-long, complex disabilities of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

The charity needs to raise £1m every year to continue the crucial services it provides to more than 3,500 people in Scotland.

To find out more about the Gordon Ramsay Appeal visit: www.sbhscotland.org.uk/support-gordon-ramsay/

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland was formed in 1965 by a group of parents who each had a child with spina bifida - a fault in the spinal column where vertebrae do not form completely, leaving a gap causing problems with the nervous system - and/or hydrocephalus, a condition where increased pressure on the brain can cause social, emotional, cognitive and behavioural difficulties.

Now 50 years later, the charity supports over 3,500 children, young people, adults, their family members and carers every year in Scotland whilst retaining its family orientated approach.