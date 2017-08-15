Glasgow Kiltwalk breaks £1m mark for Scots charities

A TOTAL of 7,293 charitable walkers took to the streets in April for this year’s Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk in Glasgow – and their efforts have resulted in £1,364,384 being raised

For every penny raised, Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation pledged 140 per cent to their chosen charity, with absolutely no limit. Now the money raised, and the resulting fundraising boost, has been distributed among 322 charities.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, which was the biggest beneficiary from the event, received £187,806.91. A total of 540 walkers raised money to support babies, children and young people at Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.

Kirsten Sinclair, the charity’s Director of Fundraising, said: “It’s an incredible figure. The money raised will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of our young patients. The 40 per cent fundraising boost is an amazing initiative that makes the Kiltwalk unique in its ability to turbocharge fundraising. The Kiltwalk has captured the imagination of our supporters, and there really is an event and route to suit everyone.

“I would encourage every charity to get behind the Kiltwalk and get as many people walking on their behalf as possible. We are delighted to be part of such an incredible event series.

“The Kiltwalk runs events which get bigger and better every year. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all involved in the event, especially our amazing walkers who went above and beyond to support the babies, children and young people treated at the children’s hospital in Glasgow.” Beatson Cancer Charity and Calum’s Cabin were also popular charities, receiving £125,677.97 and £80,170.57 respectively.

In Glasgow, Kiltwalkers combined to take more than 271 million steps on the day – burning more than 13.6 million calories between them in the process. Kiltwalk has raised more than £4.8m for Scottish charitable causes since 2011.

The remaining dates for Kiltwalks are Dundee (20 August) and Edinburgh (17 September). To sign up for these legs of the Royal Bank

of Scotland Kiltwalk, visit: www.thekiltwalk.co.uk