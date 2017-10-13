Glasgow boy, 12, chased by man dressed as clown

Have your say

A boy in Glasgow was chased by a man dressed like a clown, police have said.

The boy, 12, was at Barlia Football Pitches in Castlemilk when he was approached by a stranger wearing face paint and a wig that resembled a clown, STV reported.

The man had been standing alone nearby before approaching the boy at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The young boy, who was unharmed in the incident, ran to a family member’s house nearby and police were contacted.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 5.30pm on Thursday, October 12, police received a report of a boy being approached by someone wearing face paint, possibly dressed as a clown, at the Barlia Park Pitches in Castlemilk.

“No criminality was established and advice was given to the reporter.”

In October 2016 a ‘killer clowns’ craze that swept the nation was blamed for stunts that included jumping into the road and stopping traffic.