Funeral for Milngavie fire victim Cameron Logan to be held

The funeral of Cameron Logan will take place later, more than a month after he was killed in a fire at his parents’ house in Milngavie on New Year’s Day.

The 23-year-old’s friends will form a guard of honour outside Clydebank Crematorium this afternoon, according to Heart Scotland.

His coffin will be draped in a saltire and a piper will play as he is brought inside.

The ashes of his Mr Logan’s dog, Gomez, also killed in the blaze, will be placed in the coffin.

Cameron’s girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, who works for Heart, told the station: “Cameron was a teddy bear.

“He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

“He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

“He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him.

“He’d finished university with his best ever marks in his final exams, and wanted to join the police to become a detective. I have no doubt he would have achieved it.

“I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life.”

The couple had been to a Hogmanay party in Milngavie and returned to the family home at 4am - around three hours before the fire started.

Cameron’s parents managed to escape the blaze, and Rebecca was rescued from the house by Cameron’s father, David, and neighbours.

She was left critically ill and suffered serious injuries. She is continuing her recovery with the help of family and friends.

Blair Logan, 26, has appeared in court to face charges which include his brother’s murder and the attempted murder of his parents and Ms Williams.

