Former Glasgow police HQ to be transformed into private flats

Plans to convert the former headquarters of Scotland’s largest police force into a block of flats were revealed yesterday.

The former home of Strathclyde Police is set to be completely demolished to make way for privately-rented flats.

The former police station at Glasgow's Pitt Street. Picture: Contributed

The current building on Glasgow’s Pitt Street was used from 1975 until 2013 when all eight Scottish police forces merged.

Ahead of the planning application submission by development firm Moda, local businesses and residents have being invited to view and comment on the proposals.

Ambitious plans include the creation of cafes, restaurants, a public square and tech hub.

James Blakey, director of planning at Moda, said: “We feel that this part of the city is untapped and needs to be re-energised and it’s something that we’ve had a number of discussions about with the council and key stakeholders.

“It’s about working with the place for a much wider regeneration plan so that square fits within that wider vision and ambition.

“On Holland Street we’d like to create a square on the corner with West George Street.

“The building will be pushed back. There will be a series of ‘Spanish steps’ which will be publicly accessible.

“Housing is about community because we operate a rented product.

“We want to create an environment that is about place, where people can feel comfortable throughout the day.”

The group is looking to work with the council to introduce new trees, a public realm and landscaping to the area.

Construction of the building is planned to start in 2018 with the aim of completion in 2021.

The company will retain ownership of the range of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and operate them only for rent.

Murray Henderson, of HAUS architects, said: “Glasgow is renowned for its tight urban grid.

“If you look into any of the city centre blocks there’s very rarely a sense of community or urban space that people can gather in.

“If you’re creating a residential development in the centre of any city, it needs to have that.

“The existing building is a big, impenetrable block and we’re trying to create more of a connection.

“We want create links between key leisure and evening activity spaces in Bath Street and Sauchiehall Street, with the office community, by creating a destination space beyond residents who live in it.”