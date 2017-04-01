Former Archaos Glasgow nightclub to be turned into offices

A former nightclub in Glasgow’s Queen Street is set to be transformed into speculative office space.

The move by Carrick Properties will create 3,240 sq m of grade A accommodation spread across four upper floors at 21-41 Queen Street.

The property was the once home to the Archaos nightclub which closed in 2007.

Designers at McGinlay Bell Architects are also proposing to replace the slate roof in order to boost light levels in the top floor attic space. The architects said: “While all the new work has a modern language we have taken great care to respect the history of the existing building and context.”