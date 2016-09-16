Five more held over Scottish Cup Final disorder

Five more men have been arrested in connection with the disorder which marred the end of the Scottish Cup final, bringing to total detained to 70.

The match at Hampden Park on May 21 was disrupted when fans invaded the pitch after Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Rangers, which marked the Edinburgh side’s first Scottish Cup win in more than a century.

Police said the men arrested are aged 17, 18, 23, 36 and 46, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Hibernian supporters flooded the pitch after their side’s dramatic last-minute win, with fans of Rangers also making it past stewards and onto the turf before mounted officers restored order.

An independent report commissioned by the Scottish Football Association said the Scottish Government should consider making it a criminal offence to run onto a football pitch.

The police investigation into the trouble is continuing and officers are appealing to anyone with information to either contact the inquiry team on 0141 532 5457, email scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.