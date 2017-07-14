Five hospitalised after major M8 accident

Five people have been taken to hospital after a major accident involving as many as ten cars on one of Scotland’s busiest roads this morning.

The incident, which left the M8 motorway closed westbound near Cardonald, caused extensive delays for commuters at the tail end of rush hour.

Traffic Scotland said that up to 10 vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place shortly before 9am between junction 25 and 25a Braehead. As a result, there were lengthy tailbacks to junction 22 Plantation.

The vehicles involved in the accident were moved onto the hard shoulder, with one lane closed. But as of 10.45am, Traffic Scotland said all westbound lanes had been reopened.

It is understood those hospitalised have suffered only minor injuries. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said it received a call at 8.57am to attend a road traffic collision.

He said: “We dispatched four ambulances, a paramedic response unit and a manager to the scene. Five patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire Service said: “At 8.53am, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of cars being involved in a collision on the M8, near Junction 25A, Braehead.

“Firefighters attended and left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

