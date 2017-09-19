Family ‘comforted’ by peaceful death of nine year-old girl

The family of a “loving and kind” nine-year-old girl who died suddenly at home have said she died peacefully.

Amanpreet Kaur was found dead at the property in Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields, Glasgow, at about 1:45pm on 7 September, and Police Scotland are treating the death as unexplained.

The youngster’s parents, Rocky Singh and Gurnam Kaur, said they had been left “grief stricken” by her loss but were “greatly comforted” by the results of the post mortem, which showed she “died peacefully”.

They added: “Amanpreet was a happy girl who brought great joy to the lives of those who knew her.”

It is understood the nine-year-old was the great niece of Glasgow restauranteur, Satty Singh, who owns several eateries in the city.

Her family have set up a fundraising drive for Amanpreet’s “favourite” charity, Mary’s Meals, in her memory, with a dedicated page set up on its website.

It states: “In loving memory of our beloved Amanpreet Kaur 30/06/2008 - 07/09/2017, whose favourite charity was Mary’s Meals and helped to raise money for children in Malawi through working with her school Our Lady of The Rosary Glasgow.

“Amanpreet often participated in events throughout her school to help raise money. She had a very giving, loving and kind personality and always loved to see others smile.”

It adds: “From a very young age Amanpreet always appreciated things she was given, knowing children all over the world are not as fortunate as she was. She found great joy in helping to change this.”

As of yesterday, more than £400 has been raised on the site, with many donors paying tribute to the youngster.

Ann Marie Dockerill described her as “a beautiful girl taken too soon”, while Fiona Magennis wrote: “I was so sorry to hear of the sad passing of your beautiful daughter Amanpreet. We have been donating to Mary’s Meals for some years through our church. I wanted to donate in your daughter’s name as helping the kids in Malawi mattered to Amanpreet.”

The exact cause of her death has not yet been established. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a post mortem the death is still being treated as unexplained. There will be further tests, including toxicology.”