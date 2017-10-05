Explosion at Newmains rocks Scottish village

Have your say

Emergency services rush to Newmains following reports of an explosion this afternoon.

The incident is understood to have happened on Bonkle Road near a convent in the North Lanarkshire town.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.33pm today to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Wishaw.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team, the trauma team, an officer and our Helimed air ambulance.

“The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes.”

Local man John Wrtight on Twitter said his “whole house just shook”.

More to follow.