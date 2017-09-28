Ex-Celtic kit man ‘to admit at least two child sex abuse charges’

Former Celtic kit man Jim McCafferty will be pleading guilty to at least two of eight child sex abuse charges he faces, but only after being deemed medically fit to do so, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

The 71-year-old, who lives in south Belfast, was to have been formally arraigned on the child sex abuse charges before Judge David McFarland, however it was adjourned yet again until November.

Lawyers for both the prosecution and defence told the Belfast Recorder that a recently received report from a top psychiatrist indicated that McCafferty should also be examined by other specialists.

Prosecution barrister David Russell said that having read the report there were “real concerns” over the former sportsman’s cognitive abilities, and that the Crown would want to have their own expert reports on him.

“I can see a real issue about the arraignment taking place,” added Mr Russell.

Defence barrister Patrick Taylor indicated that “there would be pleas to counts one and two” and asked for this to be registered by the court. However, he said a psychiatric report, which only became available on Monday, highlighted other medical issues which needed investigation.

The defence lawyer said it could have a bearing on the admissions McCafferty allegedly made and also his ability to register information and order his thoughts.

Mr Taylor said that would require examinations and reports from a pharmacologist, and a neuropsychologist, both of which would need time to complete. McCafferty, who was not in court for the brief hearing, was returned for trial from Belfast Magistrates’ Court in May on eight charges of intentionally touching a boy under the age of 16. The offences were alleged to have been committed in Belfast on dates between 2012 and 2015. McCafferty, who previously lived in the Glasgow area, worked at Celtic Football Club more than 20 years ago.

