Eminem announces he’s moving to Scotland at Glasgow gig

American music legend Eminem announced to tens of thousands of fans that he was moving to Scotland had his gig at Bellahouston Park on Thursday night.

At the gig in Glasgow, the rap star criticised US President Donald Trump, while donning a ‘Fack Trump’ shirt in front of a 35,000 crowd who had queued for much of the day in the wet weather.

While criticising the situation in America, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, to give the performer his full name, proclaimed his desire to move to Scotland because “things weren’t going too well back home.”

Fellow US hip hop performers Run the Jewels were also performing, but Eminem and D:12’s Mr Porter were the main attraction.

They finished their set with the jest: “Thanks so much for making us feel at home because we are going to live here now.”