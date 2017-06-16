Drum major Beth, 10, gears up for Scottish Pipe Band Championships

Drum major Beth Turner is getting plenty of practise in ahead of the 2017 Scottish Pipe Band Championships on Saturday, 29 July in Dumbarton.

The ten-year-old is barely as tall as the mace she carries in her role as drum major with the College of Piping pipe band.

But she’s already an expert in the art of marching and flourishing – otherwise known as spinning, throwing and catching the mace.

Starting at 9am and lasting until 6pm, the event is free to attend and is expected to attract more than 120 bands and over 25,000 people.

Along with the main piping event, there will also be a Highland Dancing competition and over 50 trade stalls.