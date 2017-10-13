Drugs worth £365k seized in Glasgow raids

Police have seized hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs following a police operation in Glasgow.

As part of an operation on Thursday October 12, officers acting under warrant, searched a flat in Tobago Street, Calton and discovered a quantity of drugs.

Approximately 7 kilos of what’s believed to be narcotics, worth an estimated street value of £364,000 was seized by officers.

Two men, aged 34 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Fergus Hutcheson said: “This recovery will no doubt cause considerable disruption to the network of those involved in this type of criminal activity. Ridding our communities of drugs remains a high priority for us and we will continue to target those involved.”

If anyone has any information or is aware of any suspicious activity in their community, please contact local officers via 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.