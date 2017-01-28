Developer considers keeping parts of Glasgow’s ‘oldest pub’

The developer behind plans for student accommodation on the site of what is claimed to be Glasgow’s oldest pub has pledged to look at retaining elements of the historic building.

It emerged earlier this month that Glasgow-based Structured House (SHG) had submitted an application to demolish the Old College Bar on the High Street and build a 12-storey, 426-bed student flat development in its place.

Although at least two other bars claim to be the oldest in Glasgow, the distinction is generally awarded to the Old College as it has operated from the same building continuously since 1810.

SHG chief executive Craig Inglis said that his company was considering what could be retained from the current building on the site and incorporated into a ­re-creation of the Old College Bar.

He said: “The actual building itself is in too poor a condition to be retained, but there are parts of the interior which could be re-used and bring character and a bit of history to a new pub. We also plan to retain the name Old College Bar.”