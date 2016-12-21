Delight as ministers reject Glasgow meadow housing plan

The Scottish Government has rejected plans for a new housing development in Glasgow.

The plan from New City Vision would have involved building 60 flats on former playing fields at Clouston Street.

The move came after campaigners cleaned up the Maryhill site and renamed it North Kelvin Meadow.

They had also submitted an alternative proposal for the site to create a “community woodland” and park.

In January 2016, councillors backed the housing development and the community use plan.

A council spokesman said at the time: “The approval of this planning application from New City Vision will deliver both much-needed family homes in the west end and improve the North Kelvinside pitches facility as well as a substantial receipt for the public purse in a time of unprecedented financial constraints for local government.”

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie, who had supported the community woodland proposal, has welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision.

He tweeted: “Wonderful! The campaign to save @kelvinmeadow has taken years, but all that effort has been rewarded! Truly thrilled at this news!”