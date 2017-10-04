Dates confirmed for Glasgow’s Christmas markets

After initial reports that the annual Christmas markets may not go ahead, dates have now been released for both St Enoch’s and George Square, which are being organised under a new provider.

The markets will start up from November and are set to bring all the joy of the season to the city.

Picture: the stalls will sell a range of food, drinks and gifts, Glasgow Loves Christmas

As part of the Glasgow Loves Christmas celebrations, the St Enoch’s market will run from 9th November until 22nd December daily from 10am-8pm with George Square starting on 25th November until 29th December from 10am-10pm.

Both traditional continental markets will offer a wide selection of festive gifts and street food. And for those looking to warm up, a heated bar serving a range of alcoholic and soft drinks will add to the festive atmosphere in George Square.

Kids will love the centrepiece of the George Square market, which ths year will be a traditional carousel and the iconic Big Wheel. There will also be a family focused street entertainment programme.

Matthew Taylor, managing director at M&D’s, said: “We are looking forward to delivering truly magical Christmas markets at George Square and St Enoch’s as part of the exciting Glasgow Loves Christmas experience.

“As a business, we excel at bringing the magic of Christmas to life. We have listened to what our visitors are looking for from the festive season and what we will be bringing to Glasgow is set to be truly spectacular.”

As well as the Christmas Markets, Glasgow’s Christmas Lights will be switched-on on November 19.

