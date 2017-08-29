Dad to cycle 90 miles for hospital charity in memory of son

THE father of a young man who tragically died unexpectedly is to cycle over 90 miles to help an Edinburgh charity close to his family’s heart.

Christopher Nelson tragically passed away in 2015 while in Amsterdam, aged just 24.

His family, from Eskbank, Midlothian, have since been fundraising for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) and have raised nearly £25,000. His dad Scott, along with some friends, will cycle between Scotland’s two largest cities to raise much needed funds for the charity as part of Pedal for Scotland’s Big Belter cycle on 10 September.

Scott said: “ECHC was Christopher’s chosen charity and supported him when he was in hospital as a boy, so the family and our friends have been doing all sorts of mad challenges to raise money.

“My wife and her friends did Tough Mudder in June, so now it’s the boys’ turn to pass the finish line for my laddie.

“I cycled when Christopher was little, mainly to and from work and trained with Donna when she did her cycle challenge.”

ECHC complements the work of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children. The money the family have raised so far will go towards funding an improved bedside environment at the new hospital. This will include items such as WiFi and Smart TVs which act as games consoles, television, music devices and lighting controls whilst providing access to Skype all in one device.

The improved bedside environment will help create a personal feel for families during their stay and aims to reduce stress and anxiety for children.

Scott added: “When Christopher was younger, he was constantly in and out of A&E at the with different sporting injuries, and in some cases he was bed-ridden, but he was such an active child he found it difficult to stay in bed.

“ECHC supplied him with a games console which they brought to him so he could play it without having to get up. It made the world of difference.”

Sue Diamond, Community Fundraising Manager at ECHC, said: “The money raised will have a huge impact on the lives of young patients and their families and make a phenomenal difference.”