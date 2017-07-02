Cyclist seriously injured in road crash in East Ayrshire

A CYCLIST has been seriously injured in a road crash in East Ayrshire.

The 51-year-old man was cycling with a group on the B743 road at Sorn when he collided with a Volkswagen transporter van.

The accident happened at around 11.05am on Saturday at the junction with the B7037.

The cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with multiple injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

The 25-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

Police Scotland Sergeant Cat Gibbons said: “The injured cyclist was part of a cycling group when the incident occurred and we have already spoken to those in this group.

“However, I would still like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the crash and ask that they contact police at Irvine immediately.”