Crown prosecution closes case in Craig Whyte fraud trial

The prosecution on Tuesday closed its case in the Craig Whyte fraud trial.

Advocate Depute Alex Prentice QC told the High Court in Glasgow that no further evidence would be lead by the Crown.

A total of 17 witnesses have given evidence so far – including well known Rangers figures Sir David Murray, Walter Smith and Ally McCoist.

Mr Prentice on Monday made a number of charges to the indictment including the date of Whyte’s fraud accusation being amended.

• READ MORE: Craig Whyte ‘took £1m from firm to fund Rangers deal’

Certain locations mentioned were also deleted along with a number of individuals said to have been “representatives” of Whyte.

The figure in the second charge – under the Companies Acts – was changed from £18m to £16m.

Mr Prentice concluded: “With that I formally close the Crown case.”

Jurors were then sent away for the day as legal discussions took place.

Whyte, 46, denies the charges.