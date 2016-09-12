Commuters warned of major roadwork delays on M8, M74, and M73

DRIVERS have been warned of delays on the M8, M74, and M73 around Glasgow as three months of major roadworks cause “significant” disruption.

Transport Scotland has urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys while the work takes place to install new gantries.

Sections of the M8 and M74 are being reduced to two lanes and various slip roads will be closed.

Delays are also expected at M74 - northbound and southbound between Junction 2A Fullarton and Junction 6 Hamilton, and the M8 - east and westbound from Junction 10 Easterhouse to Junction 8 Baillieston.