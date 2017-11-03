Clyde shipbuilding blow as Royal Navy could take business abroad

Shipbuilding on the Clyde could be dealt a significant blow if the Royal Navy opt to build three 40,000 tonne vessels abroad it has been reported.

It was confirmed by Defence Minister Harriet Baldwin that the job of building the ships would be subject to open tender, giving British shipyards, including the Clyde, further competition.

There was hope among unions that they would be built solely in the UK which would benefit the Clyde thorough their nous of building complex warships, The Herald has reported.

The likes of Scotstoun and Govan will likely face more competition if the decision is taken to hand the contracts overseas, which could lead to questions marks around their future after 2020.

Unions have criticised the decision by the government, pointing out that it is a missed opportunity for shipbuilding in the UK.

Jude Brimble, GMB National Secretary, said: “The RFA contracts are the key to unlocking the country’s massive shipbuilding potential and transforming the fortunes of our shipbuilding communities.

“But Ministers’ refusal to put the UK’s interests first will mean that instead of a massive programme of shared economic and employment re-distribution, our shipbuilding firms will be competing against each other for slivers of complex warship work.

“The RFA vessels will support and serve our Royal Navy and we have the capacity and skills base to deliver their manufacture, while generating hundreds of millions of pounds worth of wages for the UK economy.

“It beggars belief that the Government wants to give this golden opportunity away to foreign competitors when working class communities up and down the country are crying out for decent work.”

Chris Stephens, SNP MP for Southwest Glasgow added: “The answer from the UK Government exposes the illogical steps being taken under its National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“From breaking promises to the workers on the Clyde that guaranteed work is being taken away from them, to the idiocy of sending work abroad.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We are launching a competition for three new Fleet Solid Support ships next year and strongly encourage British yards to take part.

“All our warships are built in the UK and between the Queen Elizabeth Class carriers, the Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels, the Type 26 frigates and the new Type 31e frigates, we are witnessing a renaissance in British shipbuilding.”