Christmas lights go up in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Despite only being mid-October, festive lights are up and ready to be switched on in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Halloween is just around the corner, but for many the countdown to Christmas is well and truly under way. With only 9 weeks until Christmas Day, councils across Scotland are getting ready for their annual light shows but it seems Glasgow and Edinburgh have come first in festive preparation.

Edinburgh residents and visitors have reported that the city’s iconic Dome bar and restaurant, located on George Street, is already adorned with its famous festive décor.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, George Square has had its Christmas makeover with the lights making an appearance this week.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce tweeted a picture of workmen toiling away above the square, commenting: “We know! It’s not even Halloween and we’re already dropping the ‘C’ word … the Christmas festive lights are going up in George Square.”

With lights due to be switched on in cities all over Scotland next month, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

