Celtic to create up to 120 jobs with hotel and museum complex

Celtic will create up to 120 jobs with their proposed hotel and museum complex, if plans are confirmed.

READ MORE: Celtic announce plans for new hotel complex

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions have submitted full plans for the redevelopment of the area around Celtic Park, incorporating a club shop and new ticket office.

In February Celtic put in an initial ‘Proposal of Application Notice’ to Glasgow City Council and it has been confirmed by planners Muir Smith Evans, on behalf of the club, revealed that between 100 and 120 jobs would be created if the development gets the go-ahead.

The five-storey hotel will be based on London Road, to the left of the ‘The Celtic Way’, close to the nearby Emirates Arena, with the club noting the lack of hotel accommodation in the area.

Within the building there will be a restaurant and bar on the ground floor, with the shop, ticket office and museum entrance on the floor above.

Parking will be limited to guests staying at the hotel on matchdays.

“The proposed development will result in the creation of some 100 to 120 permanent full and part-time jobs and will contribute positively to the regeneration of the Clyde Gateway area,” read the statement submitted with the plans.

“The direct creation of over 100 new employment opportunities will be a major boost to the area and will clearly contribute towards the key planning aim of achieving sustainable economic growth.

“There is currently no quality hotel accommodation within the area between the city centre and Tollcross despite the key attractions of Celtic Park and the Emirates Arena.

“The current lack of hotel accommodation in the vicinity means that everyone attending events at the football stadium or the arena requires to travel on the day of the event, adding to traffic volumes in the surrounding area.”

“By locating the proposed hotel immediately beside the stadium and arena pressure on the local transport network will be reduced, particularly at times of peak movement.

“Experience elsewhere also demonstrates that hotel restaurant and cafe/bar facilities adjoining a football stadium can help to spread the timing of trips over a greater time period avoiding peak periods.”