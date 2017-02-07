Celtic set to receive a further 7 million euros from UEFA

Celtic are due to receive an additional 7.15 million euros from the governing body of football in Europe.

The team will receive the money from UEFA for competing in this season’s Champions League.

It was announced on Monday that the Parkhead side had earned a pre-tax profit of £18.6m which was due partly to their European campaign.

It has also been reported that the club will receive the extra payment on 9 June, when all Champions League sides this season are due to receive the second half of their television money.

The payment means that Celtic’s earnings for competing in the tournament this year will rise to 30.5m euros.

The team, which is managed by Brendan Rodgers, had already earned around 23m euros from their participation in the qualifiers and group stages of the Champions League.

