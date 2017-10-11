Celtic pitch invader sentenced after ‘Mbappe kick’

A pitch invader who ran on during Celtic’s Champions League game against PSG has been sentenced.

John Hatton was sentenced to 160 hours community pay back order at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he ran onto the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old pled guilty to assault and behaviour likely to incite public disorder last month.

John Hatton, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, jumped over a metal railing and ran on before being removed from the field by stewards.

He was booed by fellow Celtic fans as he was led off the pitch.

He was also banned from football matches in the UK for four years except grounds in Northern Ireland.

Despite the game being screened on live TV, the incident was not caught on camera.