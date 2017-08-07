Celtic legends show support for Alzheimer Scotland golf day

CELTIC heroes Chris Sutton and John Hartson - and a whole host of other footballing legends - have teamed up with Alzheimer Scotland to score success with its the annual charity golf day.

Teams can enter for the chance to play alongside Sutton and Hartson, as well former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist and former Celtic and Scotland star Murdo MacLeod.

Adding to the big name line up of generous supporters to feature on the day includes Chic Charnley, Bobby Petta and Frank McAvennie, who are also all former Celtic players.

Alzheimer Scotland ambassador, Dougie McCluskey, is to host the golf day for the second year running in memory of his late father, Adam McCluskey, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia.

The dedicated fundraising volunteer aims to smash the success of the 2016 event by raising more than £10,000 to help support people living with dementia and their carers and families across Strathclyde.

The golfingevent takes place at Cawder Golf Club on 8 September.

Mr McCluskey, who lives in Blackhill, has his eyes on breaking last year’s fundraising record for a cause which is close to his heart.

He said: “I have been organising golf events for the past four years since losing my dad to dementia.

“It seemed like the obvious thing to do in my Dad’s honour as he loved golf and it’s my passion.”

He added: “Losing Dad to vascular dementia was one of the roughest times of my life and I understand first-hand what families go through with this terrible illness.

“I made the decision then to do everything I could to help raise much needed awareness and to raise vital funds to support dementia and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported the event.”

Former Celtic forward, and now a popular television pundit, Chris Sutton has thrown his support for the golf event for the second year running.

He too has seen the impact of dementia on his family following his father’s diagnosis in recent years.

He said: “I’m really proud to be supporting Alzheimer Scotland and this event.

“It’s important that we raise as much awareness as possible of dementia so it’s an honour to be able to give something back by taking part on the day and helping to raise vital funds to support the cause.”

John Hartson, a favourite with Celtic fans, added: “I’ve known Dougie now for a few years and I know how hard it was for him to lose his dad to dementia after a long illness.

“I fully support the charity golf day and hope that the annual event will not only put the spotlight on dementia but also help make a big difference to the families it will support.”

Marilyn Boyd, Community Fundraiser from Alzheimer Scotland, added: “We are so grateful to Dougie for all his hard work and enthusiasm in planning the up and coming annual charity golf event to help support people living with dementia and their families across Glasgow.

“With around 90,000 people across Scotland living with dementia and the number on the rise, Alzheimer Scotland is passionate that nobody should face dementia alone and is working across communities to help raise vital funds to support dementia support services.”

Dementia is the biggest health and social care challenge faced by society today.

By 2020 it is estimated that there will be more than one million people living with dementia in the UK. Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s leading dementia organisation, providing care, activities, support and advice to people with dementia, their carers and their families.