CCTV image released in Glasgow shooting inquiry

Police investigating the shooting of a man outside his home want to trace a man caught on CCTV running down the street.

The 34-year-old victim was getting into his car in Shawhill Road in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at about 8.10am on Thursday March 9 when he noticed a man near his driveway.

When he went to investigate, the man shot him once in the leg.

The victim managed to chase the gunman before he got into a car.

The injured man was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city and has since been released.

Police have released two images of a man seen on CCTV in Shawhill Road at the time of the incident and then heading towards Pollokshaws Road via Hector Road and Rossendale Road.

The man from the CCTV images is described as white, 5ft 7ins and of medium to stocky build.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, light coloured t-shirt/polo shirt, black trousers, a mid-length dark green khaki jacket with an emblem on the sleeve and black boots.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the incident room at Cathcart police office via the non-emergency number 101 or, alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.