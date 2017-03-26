Call for volunteers ahead of 2018 Euro Championships

Thousands of volunteers are being recruited as the welcoming face of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The multi-sport event will bring together some of the continent’s leading sports performers in the summer of next year

Glasgow 2018 volunteers, organisers say, will play an essential role in the experience of athletes, officials and spectators as they visit the city for the inaugural gathering.

Volunteers will support a wide range of functions including spectator services, accreditation, transport and media roles.

The Glasgow 2018 Volunteer Programme was launched at the Kelvin Hall, which recently re-opened following a £35 million redevelopment.

The launch event was attended by a team of Glasgow 2018 volunteer champions and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who has been named as an official volunteer ambassador.

Thousands of people over the age of 16 are expected to take part in the volunteering programme for the 2018 championships, which organisers hope will build on the success of the Clyde-siders programme during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Staged every four years, the championships will combine the existing sports of athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf team competition.

The first event in 2018 is a sporting partnership involving host cities Glasgow and Berlin.

It hopes to elevate the status of the European Championships and attract a continental television audience of up to 1.03 billion.

Organisers hope attendances for the Glasgow 2018 will be in the region of 250,000.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said previously: “The Glasgow 2018 European Championships are a direct legacy of Scotland hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games and The Ryder Cup. The Cultural Festival secures the legacy further and ensures Scotland continues to be recognised as a global leader in the delivery of sporting and cultural events.

“EventScotland is proud to be part of the team helping deliver the Championships that will once again show Scotland as the perfect stage for events.”

Dr Bridget McConnell, chairwoman of the championships board, said: “Glasgow is Scotland’s sporting, creative and cultural powerhouse and we know how to celebrate in style.”