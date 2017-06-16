Buchanan Galleries evacuated after man dies in balcony fall

A Glasgow shopping centre was evacuated after a man died after falling from a second floor balcony.

Buchanan Galleries was closed to the public around 1.45pm with emergency services rushing to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At 1.45pm, police received a report of a man having fallen from a balcony at Buchanan Galleries.

“We are able to confirm that he has died.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.45pm to attend an incident at the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre in Glasgow.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit, trauma team and manager to the scene.

“The first unit was on scene within three minutes.”

A spokesman for Buchanan Galleries said: “We can confirm an incident took place this afternoon within the centre.

“We are co-operating fully with the emergency services and assisting them with their inquiries.”