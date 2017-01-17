Brother charged with Milngavie house fire murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his brother in a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of January 1.

His partner Rebecca Williams, 24, was rescued from the Achray Place house but remains in hospital, while his parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Blair Logan, 26, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murder, assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.