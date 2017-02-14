Brian Wilson, Pixies and Arab Strap to play Kelvingrove Bandstand

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, world music superstars Ladysmith Black Mambazo and indie-rock icons The Pixies will stage outdoor concert concerts in Glasgow’s West End this summer.

They have all been confirmed for the annual “Summer Nights at the Bandstand” festival at Kelvingrove Park, which boasts a record 11 shows in its line-up this year.

Chart-toppers KT Tunstall and Texas, and recently-reformed bands Arab Strap and Hipsway are among the leading Scottish bands in the programme announced by promoters Regular Music today.

American blues musician Seasick Steve and British country duo The Shires will also be appearing at the festival, which will run from 2-13 August.

Acts like Joan Armatrading, Van Morrison, Primal Scream and Will Young have performed at the venue in the last three years since it underwent a £2 revamp.

Mark Mackie, managing director of Regular Music, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the bandstand for our fourth year, bringing with us such a stellar selection of world class performers, including the wonderful Brian Wilson on the 50th anniversary of Pet Sounds.”

Sharleen Spiteri, frontwoman of Texas, the pop-rock band formed in Glasgow in the mid 1980s, said: ‘This feels like truly going home to where I spent most of my formative years.

“It’ll be great to have a stage and a PA, just like the six-year-old me running up and down the park singing to an imaginary audience would have wished for.”

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: “The Summer Nights concerts at Kelvingrove attract global talent to the heart of Glasgow’s West End and this year the line-up is truly unique.

“Summer Nights has established itself as a key part of Glasgow’s musical calendar and continues to enhance its reputation as a Unesco City of Music.

"Experiencing any of these gigs in this wonderful venue will be a truly unforgettable experience."

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday.