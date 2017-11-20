Body of missing Milngavie pensioner found

Have your say

Police have confirmed they have found the body of an elderly man who had gone missing from his home in East Dunbartonshire.

Neil McFarlane, 86, was last seen by his family at his home in Craigmaddie, Milngavie at about 6.45pm on Sunday.

Police have not disclosed the location of where the pensioner was found but have confirmed that it was in the Milngavie area.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will go to the procurator fiscal.