Body found near high school was 16-year-old boy

Tributes have been paid after a teenager who was found dead near a school in Renfrewshire was identified.

Owen MacDonald, 16, died following an incident in Erskine on Sunday.

Police closed an area close to Park Mains High School on Rashielee Avenue after his body was discovered at about 5.40am.

Officers investigating the teenager’s death have said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Paying tribute on Facebook, one friend wrote: “Words can’t say how gutted I am. You don’t realise how heartbreaking it is to lose a best friend until it actually happens to you. Still can’t believe your gone bro, rest easy.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Following the discovery of a body near Rashielee Avenue, Erskine, on Sunday, officers can confirm the body has been identified as a 16-year-old male.

“A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as unexplained.”

She added: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Enquiries are continuing.”