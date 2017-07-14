Bid to turn Ibrox Stadium offices into entertainment venue

Plans have been submitted for there to be a new entertainment venue at the Ibrox Stadium offices.

Documents for a premises licence have been lodged with the Glasgow City Council licensing board.

Anyone looking to object to the plans would have until 3 August.

The new venue at Copland House, Edmiston Drive, would host wedding receptions, conferences, club meetings and the like. It would be open from 11am to midnight every day.

