Bellshill landlord rents out flat to tenants from hell

A Scottish landlady has been left out of pocket and with an enormous cleaning bill after renting to the tenants from hell.

Rabeena Ahmad from Bellshill even had to call out the police to investigate the two-bedroom flat in Main Street as the smell caused concern there might be a dead body inside.

Bellshill landlord Rabeena Ahmad with a pile of black bags taller than her, which is just a small sample of the rubbish collected in the flat. Picture: Motherwell Times

Instead it was discovered the woman and her primary school age son, who had been there for a year, had been living in filth.

Mouldy food could be found in every room, even the upstairs hall cupboard, the toilet was blocked, rubbish, including sanitary products, littered the floor, a huge pile of used needles sat on a chest of drawers, furniture, bedding and carpets were soiled beyond use and unidentified stains covered the walls.

The only ones that seemed truly at home were the swarm of flies found throughout the property.

Mrs Ahmad said: “You always hear what happens when a landlord mistreats their tenant, but what happens when the shoe is on the other foot, what recourse do I have?

Rabeena and Imtiaz Ahmad with one of the huge piles of black bags removed from the Main Street flat. Picture: Motherwell Times

“The smell was so bad that the hairdressers across the landing were quite rightly complaining, and I was so scared we’d find a body that I called the police.

“Thankfully we didn’t find a body, but I was staggered by the mess we were greeted with which was disgusting.

“This was a lovely flat when we let it out, but now look at it, I cannot believe how squalid these people have made it, I would expect better if animals had been living here.

“How you could abuse someone else’s property like this is beyond me.”

Mrs Ahmad has removed skipfuls of black bags from the property and is having it professionally cleaned.

She said: “I rent out several properties in the town and I’ve never had any problems close to this.

“I hadn’t received any money since March so I’m out of pocket and have this massive bill to make the place habitable again.

“This was the first time I had rented to a single mother and, while you don’t want to tar a whole section of society with the same brush, after this experience I’d think twice about doing it again.”