Beauty and the beasts launch Glasgow Kiltwalk 2017

MISS Scotland donned a kilt with Glasgow Warriors rugby stars to kick-off preparations for this year’s Kiltwalk.

Warriors centre Nick Grigg and hooker James Malcolm were joined by Miss Scotland Lucy Kerr to launch the event, where Scots can raise money for a number of charities.

The first of the country’s four Kiltwalk events takes place on 30 April, starting at Glasgow Green and finishing in Loch Lomond.

The rugby players are encouraging the Warrior Nation to take part for Hearts & Balls, a charity which helps rugby look after its own.

Miss Scotland Lucy Kerr added: “With under two months to go until the first Kiltwalk of 2017 we are issuing a rallying cry to the people of Glasgow to get active and join us on April 30 at Glasgow Green.

“So many people have already signed-up but we know there are more Glaswegians out there who can take on this challenge.

“The lighter evenings are coming and with spring on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to come out of hibernation and be part of something special.”

Nick Grigg, who scored two tries during Glasgow’s most recent win against Newport Gwent Dragons, said: “Hearts & Balls can’t function without donations so support from people fundraising is vital.

“The Kiltwalk is the perfect way to raise money as it’s a physical challenge with a real sense of achievement. A number of rugby players took part last year and they all raved about their experience.”

This year, for every £1 raised, £1.10 will go to walkers’ chosen charities.

This comes after Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation generously pledged that 110% of all fundraising at each of the four 2017 Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk events will go to charity.

There are also more reasons than ever before to sign-up, as platinum sponsor Arnold Clark has pledged that one lucky Kiltwalker from each of the four 2017 events will win a brand new Renault Clio.

Simply register to take part in any 2017 Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk and the more you fundraise, the higher your chances of winning a car.

For the first time ever, the Kiltwalk is open to all charities and so walkers can raise money for any cause close to their hearts.

Last year, 8,000 people took part in the Kiltwalk and raised almost £900,000.

Kiltwalk has raised more than £3.5 million for Scottish charitable causes since 2011.

The dates for The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk 2017, are Glasgow (April 30), Aberdeen (June 4), Dundee (August 20) and Edinburgh (September 17).

Walkers can choose to walk the Mighty Stride - 23 miles - the Big Stroll - 15 miles - or the Wee Wander - six miles - so people of all ages and abilities can take part.

To sign up for any of the four Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalks in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee or Edinburgh visit: www.thekiltwalk.co.uk