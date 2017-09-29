BBC Scotland reveals sneak preview plans for Still Game fans

Still Game fans are being offered the chance to catch a sneak preview of the brand new series of the iconic Scottish comedy.

BBC Scotland is staging three special preview screenings of the latest adventures of the Craiglang gang ahead of them going out on air later this year.

Audience “laughter tracks” will be recorded at the screenings at the Cineworld cinema complex in Glasgow city centre on 16 October, 6 November and 20 November.

More than 100,000 people applied for just 200 tickets to attend a sneak preview of the BBC One show’s return to the nation’s screens last autumn after a nine-year hiatus.

A random draw will be operated for the three forthcoming screenings, with fans able to apply for a maximum of two tickets for screening.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, the show’s creators and main stars, had earlier reunited the cast for a hugely-popular live show at the Hydro arena in Glasgow.

The seventh series of the show ended up being the most popular non-sporting programme in Scotland for more than a decade.

A new six-part series was announced by BBC Scotland in March and filming got underway in Glasgow in July.

At the time Hemphill said: “We can’t wait to get started on the next batch of adventures with Jack and Victor. We have lots of surprises in store.”

Kiernan added: “Greg and I have been cooking up some absolute corkers and we can’t wait to show you what they are.”

Full details of how to apply for the Still Game screenings are available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows