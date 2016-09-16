BBC comedy Still Game returns in October

The BBC hit comedy Still Game will return to our screens at the start of October, it has emerged.

So far the timings for the new series have been kept tightly under wraps but reports now suggest that October 7 is the date.

Earlier this week Ford Kiernan, who plays one half of duo Jack and Victor, revealed the month the show was coming back in a tweet.

Following filming in Glasgow for the new series Kiernan tweeted: “Thanx Glasgow for the massive generosity in letting us film still game, see you in October!”

However, it has now been reported that it will return to our screens on Friday October 7 at 9.30pm.

Earlier this year the BBC announced a new six-part series would be screened later this year with the original cast returning to their roles.

It came after the show’s writers and stars, Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, rekindled their partnership for a Still Game live show at The Hydro in Glasgow.

The comedy had a 21-night sold-out run 18 months ago.

Still Game follows the antics of pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade and ran for six series between 2002 and 2007.

Speaking earlier about the annoucement of the new series Kiernan said: “We’re super happy to come back with the show - we had no idea how much it had been missed until we played the Hydro.

“Myself and Greg are really excited about getting the gang together again and we are putting our all in to make our fantastic audience feel like we’ve never been away.”

Greg Hemphill added: “We are thrilled to be given this opportunity, with the full support of the BBC network, to don the bunnets once more.

“On behalf of all the cast, I’d like to thank Still Game fans for keeping the show alive after all these years. We’ll save a seat for you in The Clansman.”

The new series will see the return of Jane McCarry as Isa, Sanjeev Kohli as Navid, Gavin Mitchell as Bobby, Paul Riley as Winston and Mark Cox as Tam.

Steven Canny, executive producer for comedy at BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Still Game back.

“Quality scripts, a terrific cast and a wonderful creative team are all working together to create something really special. It’s very exciting.”