B&Q Colleagues take on 96-mile West Highland Way for charity

Three colleagues from B&Q Port Glasgow are to tackle the famous trek in just 36 hours for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland.

Michael Smith, 37, Adam McAlpine, 23, and Matt Carnegie, 26, are taking on this herculean task to raise £5,000 for the charity in honour of one of the company’s regional managers, Thomas (Tommy) Clancy, who passed away from the disease two years ago.

Tommy had worked for B&Q for over 30 years and was a much loved and respected member of the team, having worked closely with thousands of B&Q colleagues.

Michael, Adam and Matt’s challenge will start at midnight on Saturday and over the 36 hours they will to walk at an average pace of 2.6 miles per hour. The route rises from sea level to 550m (1800 ft) at its highest point and the average time taken to walk the route is 7 days.

Michael, who is the main driving force behind the walk, said: “Tommy was a great manager and two years on since he sadly passed he’s still remembered fondly by everyone at B&Q. I’m proud of our band of three for taking on this challenge for a very worthy cause.”

The West Highland Way runs from Milngavie to Fort William taking in spectacular countryside and some amazing challenges such as the Devil’s Staircase. It is one of Scotland’s four Great Trails.

