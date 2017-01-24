Armed robbers steal £50k in Glasgow city centre raid

Masked armed robbers have made off with a five-figure sum of cash after swooping on a security van in a night-time raid.

Two members of staff with private security firm G4S were making a delivery to the Royal Bank of Scotland in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street when they were targeted on Monday.

Three balaclava-clad men threatened the security staff and demanded they hand over the box of money.

The suspects then fled with the cash box, which police said contained a five-figure sum.

The money lost is understood to be in the region of £50,000.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 9.45pm, but both security workers - men aged 47 and 49 - have been left badly shaken.

The suspects fled in a white Seat Leon, which sped off along West Nile Street towards Cowcaddens.

The car was recovered in Scott Street, near Stow College, and will undergo a full forensic examination, police said.

Officers believe that, just before the robbery, the car nearly hit a cyclist as it did a u-turn on West Nile Street.

The person on the bike had to take evasive action to avoid a collision and officers are appealing for them to get in touch.

They believe the cyclist may be a delivery driver because the bike had a storage box attached to it.

Officers are currently gathering CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the incident, which forced the temporary closure of the area.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and they had balaclavas on to hide their faces. One of the men is described as having a local accent.

Detective Inspector Alasdair Barlow said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed the car, in particular the cyclist.

“As the car left the scene, it was being driven at speed, so people may have noticed its excessive speed.

“Any information, no matter how irrelevant or insignificant it may seem, could prove vital in helping us progress our enquiries and I would urge people to get in touch with us and tell us what you saw or what you know.”

The community investigation unit at Govan can be contacted on the 101 number.

Speaking about the person carrying the box, Gareth Skinner, head of operational risk for G4S cash solutions, said: “One of our cash crew members was the victim of an attack yesterday on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, while servicing a local bank branch.

“Fortunately, the crew member has not suffered any injuries but has been badly shaken by the attack.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen anything suspicious to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind the attack can be brought to justice.”