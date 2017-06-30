Armed police set to patrol Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival

Armed police are set to patrol the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow next weekend, with officers on high alert in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks around the UK.

Music fans who have bought tickets to the three-day festival, which is standing in for T in the Park, have been warned to expect a “significant security and police presence” throughout the event.

An information pack sent to festival goers on Thursday evening advised them not to bring bags to the event unless “absolutely essential”, warning of long delays at entrance points.

Bags that are larger than 30cm by 42cm, the size of a sheet of A3 paper, will not be permitted at the festival, which is being staged at Glasgow Green from 7-9 July.

Ticket holders have also been advised to report anyone “acting suspiciously” at the festival to the nearest police officer, steward, or member of staff.

“We urge all those attending TRNSMT to be patient, and to expect delays and searches upon entry.

“Please consider this in your planning and ensure you arrive at the festival early,” the document states.

“There will be a significant security and police presence at TRNSMT.

“It’s possible that you will see some armed police, as in other locations around the city.”

Tickets still available

Police Scotland has significantly stepped up the number of armed police on the nation’s streets following the terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The force has yet to respond to a request for comment from i on the security arrangements at the festival. Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to attend TRNSMT, which will feature headline performances from bands such as Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

The festival is being organised by the same team behind T in the Park, traditionally the largest event in Scotland’s music calendar, which is taking a break this year after problems with its new site. Geoff Ellis, the CEO of festival organisers DF Events & Concerts, has said T in the Park could return in future years and may even be held on the same weekend as TRNSMT.

With only a week to go until the new festival opens its gates, tickets for all three days are still available and hotels across Glasgow still have many vacancies.

Mr Ellis insisted that ticket sales were “ahead of initial expectations” and that organisers were “thrilled” at the level of interest in the festival’s inaugural year.

“Our multi-day tickets are still selling strong, showing that many people are coming for the whole weekend, while Saturday day tickets are now on the verge of selling out, which is fantastic,” he added. “We’re excited to welcome tens of thousands of people each day to TRNSMT to enjoy a weekend full of amazing live music, delicious food and drink and an incredible atmosphere right in the heart of Glasgow.”

