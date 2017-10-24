Armando Iannucci and cameraman honoured by Scottish Bafta

Glasgow-born satirist Armando Iannucci is to be honoured by BAFTA Scotland for ‘Outstanding Contribution’ along with long-serving wildlife cameraman Doug Allan.

Mr Iannucci, most famous for his political satire the Thick of It, and its US equivalent Veep, has recently directed arguably his biggest project to date, feature film The Death of Stalin.

Also a writer, Mr Iannucci also worked on I’m Alan Partridge (and its film spin-off) and the cult high concept spoof documentary Time Trumpet.

Mr Iannucci will be presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television.

He said: “I’m über-chuffed to be recognised by BAFTA Scotland for the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television. It’s a great honour, it’s a fantastic way for me to pay homage to my Scottish roots and to where so many people helped me in my career. A massive thank you to BAFTA Scotland; I’m very proud to accept this wonderful award.”

Mr Allan was lauded as ‘special’ by Sir David Attenborough, and is best known for his work on shows like Planet Earth and the Blue Planet. He will be honoured with the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Craft at the glitzy ceremony on Sunday November 5.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “We have a tremendous amount of talent in Scotland and feel extremely privileged to be presenting Doug Allan and Armando Iannucci with their Outstanding Contribution awards. Both have excelled in their chosen fields and are much respected by their peers within the industry. They are leading the way for future generations of our television, film and broadcasting industries in Scotland. Congratulations to both worthy recipients.”